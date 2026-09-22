ETV Bharat / state

2 Infants Die, As Many Critical After AC Explosion Triggers Fire In Telangana's RIMS Hospital

Adilabad: Two infants, including a five-day-old baby, died, while two others sustained critical burn injuries after a fire broke out at RIMS Hospital here in Telangana late on Monday night.

As per officials, the fire incident occurred at around 11:50 PM. At the time of the incident, at least 27 children were under treatment in the Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) of the children's ward, where an air conditioner (AC) exploded. Two infants died, while the condition of two others is stated to be critical. The remaining 23 infants were immediately shifted to private hospitals for treatment.

AC Explosion Triggers Fire In Telangana's RIMS Hospital (ETV Bharat)

"A five-day-old newborn died in a fire that broke out at RIMS Hospital in Adilabad last night. As many as 27 children admitted in the ward were safely rescued and evacuated in time. The incident occurred around 11:50 PM. Upon receiving information, one fire tender was rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control," a fire official said.

The sudden explosion of an AC unit in the SNCU triggered panic in the hospital as people raised the alarm, crying for help.