4 Dead, 20 Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Private Hospital In Bihar's Muzaffarpur; CM Announces Ex Gratia
Amid growing concerns over fire safety after Delhi hotel tragedy, a blaze at a hospital in Muzaffarpur has left three dead and over 20 injured.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:17 AM IST|
Updated : June 4, 2026 at 8:42 AM IST
Muzaffarpur: At least four patients died and more than 20 others suffered severe burn injuries after a massive fire broke out in the ICU ward of a private Hospital in Brahmpura area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur in the wee hours of Thursday, raising concerns over fire safety measures in hospitals across the state.
The incident triggered panic inside the hospital as flames and thick smoke rapidly spread through the ICU. According to eyewitnesses, immediately after the fire broke out, hospital staff and local residents rushed to the spot, breaking open windows to evacuate patients trapped inside the ward, eventually managing to save precious lives.
Receiving information, fire department engaged as many as eight fire tenders to douse the blaze. It took almost 3-4 hours before the fire was finally brought under control.
Fire officer RN Pandey said, "The department received information about the fire at around 3 AM. ICU ward was filled with smoke when the rescue teams arrived. More than 20 patients were safely evacuated."
"There is preliminary information about three deaths. It is being verified," the official said.
Soon, senior officials from the district administration, health department and police reached the hospital and supervised the rescue and relief operations. Injured patients were shifted by ambulance to different hospitals in Muzaffarpur, where treatment is underway.
District Magistrate Subrata Kumar Sen said three deaths have been confirmed so far. He said 13-15 patients were admitted in the ICU when the fire broke out. According to the hospital administration, some patients were shifted to other medical facilities.
मुजफ्फरपुर के एक निजी अस्पताल में आग लगने से चार व्यक्तियों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुःखद है।— Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) June 4, 2026
शोक-संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ हैं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें तथा परिजनों को इस कठिन समय में संबल दें।
मृतकों के परिजनों को अविलंब 4-4 लाख रुपये का अनुग्रह…
Officials said teams are working to identify the deceased and assess the extent of damage caused to the ICU ward. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be established, preliminary information suggests that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the blaze.
"A total of 15 patients were admitted at the facility, and we have so far obtained records for 13 of them. Some patients were also being treated in the CCU. They have now been shifted and admitted to nearby hospitals. We have recorded statements from their family members as well. As of now, three deaths have been officially confirmed. We have seen the bodies, and the Civil Surgeon has also confirmed the fatalities. It is a very tragic incident," said Sen.
"Our priority is to conduct a thorough investigation. Further action will be taken as per law. At first glance, the incident appears to have been caused by a short circuit. However, the exact cause can only be determined after a detailed investigation," Sen told media.
The incident has left dozens of families in grief, with serious questions raised over hospital safety measures. Some of the relatives of victims alleged negligence by hospital staff.
Meanwhile, the district administration has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the incident, and assured assistance and compensation to the affected families. An official confirmation regarding the final death toll is still awaited.
Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the loss of four lives in the fire mishap at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur is extremely tragic. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the families during this difficult time," he said.
The CM further informed that instructions have been issued to provide an immediate ex-gratia grant of Rs four lakh each to the families of the deceased. The local administration is fully alert, and appropriate arrangements have been made at the district hospitals for the treatment of the injured, he added.
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