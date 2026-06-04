ETV Bharat / state

4 Dead, 20 Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Private Hospital In Bihar's Muzaffarpur; CM Announces Ex Gratia

More than 20 patients have suffered severe burns in the mishap ( ETV Bharat )

Muzaffarpur: At least four patients died and more than 20 others suffered severe burn injuries after a massive fire broke out in the ICU ward of a private Hospital in Brahmpura area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur in the wee hours of Thursday, raising concerns over fire safety measures in hospitals across the state.

The incident triggered panic inside the hospital as flames and thick smoke rapidly spread through the ICU. According to eyewitnesses, immediately after the fire broke out, hospital staff and local residents rushed to the spot, breaking open windows to evacuate patients trapped inside the ward, eventually managing to save precious lives.

4 Dead, 20 Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Private Hospital In Bihar's Muzaffarpur; CM Announces Ex Gratia (ETV Bharat)

Receiving information, fire department engaged as many as eight fire tenders to douse the blaze. It took almost 3-4 hours before the fire was finally brought under control.

Fire officer RN Pandey said, "The department received information about the fire at around 3 AM. ICU ward was filled with smoke when the rescue teams arrived. More than 20 patients were safely evacuated."

"There is preliminary information about three deaths. It is being verified," the official said.

Soon, senior officials from the district administration, health department and police reached the hospital and supervised the rescue and relief operations. Injured patients were shifted by ambulance to different hospitals in Muzaffarpur, where treatment is underway.

District Magistrate Subrata Kumar Sen said three deaths have been confirmed so far. He said 13-15 patients were admitted in the ICU when the fire broke out. According to the hospital administration, some patients were shifted to other medical facilities.