MHA Notifies Andhra Pradesh's Bhogapuram Airport As Authorised Immigration Check Post
The latest amendment formally recognises the airport as an immigration checkpoint, enabling immigration authorities to process passengers arriving from and departing to foreign destinations.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: The Union Home Ministry has granted significant recognition to the Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh by bringing it under the ambit of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.
The Ministry has notified the airport as an authorised immigration check post, paving the way for immigration clearance facilities at the upcoming international airport.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification amending its earlier notification dated September 1, 2025, which lists the authorised immigration check posts across the country. The amendment has been issued under the powers conferred by Section 4(1) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.
As per the notification issued last week, Bhogapuram Airport has been inserted as serial number 39 under Category I (Airports) in the table of authorised immigration check posts.
The latest amendment formally recognises Bhogapuram Airport as an immigration checkpoint, enabling immigration authorities to process passengers arriving from and departing to foreign destinations once international flight operations commence.
Under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the Central government is empowered to designate airports, seaports, land border crossings and other locations as authorised immigration check posts for regulating the entry into and exit from India of foreign nationals as well as Indian citizens travelling internationally.
The designation of an immigration checkpoint is a key statutory requirement before an airport can handle scheduled international passenger services. It allows immigration officers to carry out passport verification, visa checks and other procedures prescribed under the country's immigration laws.
Bhogapuram Airport, being developed near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, is expected to enhance air connectivity in the region and cater to growing domestic and international passenger traffic. The airport is being positioned as a major aviation hub for north coastal Andhra Pradesh and is expected to complement the existing airport at Visakhapatnam.
With the inclusion of Bhogapuram Airport in the list of authorised immigration check posts, the Centre has completed an important regulatory step required for future international operations at the airport. The notification comes as infrastructure development at the greenfield airport progresses and preparations continue for the commencement of commercial flight operations in the coming years.
Designed to handle nearly 40 million passengers annually, Bhogapuram International Airport features a 78,000 square metre terminal building modelled on the shape of a flying fish. Interiors and exteriors were said to reflect the culture and heritage of North Andhra while offering facilities comparable to major metropolitan airports.
Last week, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued an aerodrome licence to the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Greenfield Airport at Bhogapuram, marking a major milestone in the project's journey towards operational readiness.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu handed over the licence documents to representatives of GMR Airports in New Delhi on July 10. He said the grant of the licence signifies that the Bhogapuram airport is ready for commercial flight operations.
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