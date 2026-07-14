ETV Bharat / state

MHA Notifies Andhra Pradesh's Bhogapuram Airport As Authorised Immigration Check Post

Air India aircraft receives water canal salute as it lands at Bhogapuram Green Field International Airport marking the very first aircraft landing on the airport, in Visakhapatnam on Jan 4, 2026. ( ANI )

Visakhapatnam: The Union Home Ministry has granted significant recognition to the Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh by bringing it under the ambit of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

The Ministry has notified the airport as an authorised immigration check post, paving the way for immigration clearance facilities at the upcoming international airport.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification amending its earlier notification dated September 1, 2025, which lists the authorised immigration check posts across the country. The amendment has been issued under the powers conferred by Section 4(1) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

As per the notification issued last week, Bhogapuram Airport has been inserted as serial number 39 under Category I (Airports) in the table of authorised immigration check posts.

The latest amendment formally recognises Bhogapuram Airport as an immigration checkpoint, enabling immigration authorities to process passengers arriving from and departing to foreign destinations once international flight operations commence.

Under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the Central government is empowered to designate airports, seaports, land border crossings and other locations as authorised immigration check posts for regulating the entry into and exit from India of foreign nationals as well as Indian citizens travelling internationally.