Bhogapuram International Airport 'Ready For Takeoff', Aviation Minister Hands Over License For Flight Ops
The airport has been built by the GMR Group and features a 3.8 km runway and an initial passenger capacity of 60 lakh per year.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued an aerodrome license to the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Greenfield Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh.
Union Civil aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Friday handed over the license documents to representatives of GMR Airports in New Delhi.
"Bhogapuram is now ready to take off!" the minister said in a post on X, terming it a "moment of pride and honour".
Moment of pride and honour to hand over the Aerodrome License to Bhogapuram International Airport.— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) July 10, 2026
This is Uttarandhra’s license to emerge as 'Uttamandhra', centred around a world-class Aerotropolis featuring air cargo and maintenance, convention centres, hotels, business parks… pic.twitter.com/RjPNqPjc98
"This is Uttarandhra’s license to emerge as 'Uttamandhra', centred around a world-class Aerotropolis featuring air cargo and maintenance, convention centres, hotels, business parks and commercial spaces," Kinjarapu said.
On Thursday, the minister had inspected and reviewed the airport. "Happy to share that the airport will be inaugurated very soon. It is set to become a landmark of progress and a symbol of pride for Andhra Pradesh," he said in another post on X.
Inspected and reviewed the ASR Bhogapuram Airport. Happy to share that the airport will be inaugurated very soon. It is set to become a landmark of progress and a symbol of pride for Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/3mx8VNwRue— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) July 9, 2026
Earlier this year, the first commercial validation flight, an AI3198 Air India Airbus A320, from New Delhi landed at the airport as part of trial operations. Civil Aviation Kinjarapu and Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, along with senior officials, had travelled by the test flight.
Happy to share this historic first landing at Bhogapuram. One smooth touchdown marking the first step toward a transformative future for the region. pic.twitter.com/m4KzmcVFJf— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) January 4, 2026
The airport has been constructed by GMR Group in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Group, built it on 2,200 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 4,592 crore.
The airport features a 3.8 km runway and an initial passenger capacity of 60 lakh per annum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the facility, with commercial flight operations expected to commence by the end of this month.
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