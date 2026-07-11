ETV Bharat / state

Bhogapuram International Airport 'Ready For Takeoff', Aviation Minister Hands Over License For Flight Ops

Union Civil aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Friday handed over the license documents to representatives of GMR Airports in New Delhi. ( X@RamMNK/ANI )

"Bhogapuram is now ready to take off!" the minister said in a post on X, terming it a "moment of pride and honour".

Union Civil aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Friday handed over the license documents to representatives of GMR Airports in New Delhi.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued an aerodrome license to the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Greenfield Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

"This is Uttarandhra’s license to emerge as 'Uttamandhra', centred around a world-class Aerotropolis featuring air cargo and maintenance, convention centres, hotels, business parks and commercial spaces," Kinjarapu said.

On Thursday, the minister had inspected and reviewed the airport. "Happy to share that the airport will be inaugurated very soon. It is set to become a landmark of progress and a symbol of pride for Andhra Pradesh," he said in another post on X.

Earlier this year, the first commercial validation flight, an AI3198 Air India Airbus A320, from New Delhi landed at the airport as part of trial operations. Civil Aviation Kinjarapu and Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, along with senior officials, had travelled by the test flight.

The airport has been constructed by GMR Group in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Group, built it on 2,200 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 4,592 crore.

The airport features a 3.8 km runway and an initial passenger capacity of 60 lakh per annum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the facility, with commercial flight operations expected to commence by the end of this month.