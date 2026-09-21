ETV Bharat / state

Cannot Order EC To Collect Compensation From Candidates Who Resign And Contest Polls Again: Madras High Court

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday said it cannot order the Election Commission of India (ECI) to collect compensation from candidates who resign and contest elections again.

After the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held in April, six AIADMK MLAs elected from Maduranthakam, Tarapuram, Ambasamudram, Perundurai, Karur and Viralimalai constituencies resigned from their posts and joined the TVK.

The High Court banned the announcement of by-elections for the Ambasamudram, Perundurai, Karur, Viralimalai and Trichy East constituencies where election cases are pending even as the Election Commission has announced by-elections for the Maduranthakam and Tarapuram constituencies.

A lawyer from Saidapet, Chennai, Sudhan filed a public interest litigation in the Madras High Court seeking an order for the Election Commission to formulate an appropriate procedure for candidates to deposit election expenses when they file nomination papers to contest the by-election.

The petition states where by-elections have to be held at public expense due to the resignation of MLAs for their own political reasons, appropriate procedures should be devised to make them responsible for the expenses. Furthermore, the petition requests that a study be conducted to introduce a law that would prohibit those who resign from office for political reasons and ignore the people's verdict within a short period of time after the election results are announced from contesting elections for a specified period.

The petition requested that the by-elections to the Maduranthakam and Tarapuram constituencies be banned until the case is resolved, and that the Election Commission be barred from accepting the nomination papers of former MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathiyabhama, who have been declared as candidates for the constituencies.