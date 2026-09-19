ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Quashes Caste Certificate Order, Says Complexion, Height, Hair Cannot Determine Community

Chennai: The Madras High Court has quashed an order of District Vigilance Committee (DVC) that declared the Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate of a Customs Department Assistance Commissioner invalid after relying, among other factors, on his complexion, height, physique, curly hair and language skills.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ravikumar, a resident of Tiruvannamalai, who had secured employment as an assistant commissioner in the Customs Department under the Scheduled Caste (SC) reservation category.

In Tamil Nadu, the DVCs operated under the state's administartion to verify the genuineness of community certificates for SCs, Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Communities (OBCs) as well as the Most BCs.

Ravikumar was nearing retirement when an inquiry was conducted into the validity of his caste certificate. Following the inquiry, the DVC concluded that he and his family were far-complexioned, tall and well-built, spoke Tamil and English, and belonged to the Christian community.

Based on these observations, the committee declared his SC certificate inauthentic.

Challenging the order, Ravikumar approached the Madras High Court and sought protection against any action by the Customs Department based on the committee's findings. Justice T Bharatha Chakravarty quashed the committee's order and directed to conduct a fresh inquiry into the caste certificate.

The court observed that Ravikumar's father had converted to Christianity in 1960 and subsequently returned to Hinduism. The court noted that the petitioner had been accepted by the Hindu community and held that he was entitled to seek an SC certificate.