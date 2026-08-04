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Over 1.28 Lakh People In Seven Assam Districts Reel Under Floods; Toll Rises To 87 With Two More Deaths

The seven districts still reeling under flood were Charaideo, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Biswanath, Jorhat and Lakhimpur

assam flood
A view of an inundated house as the region faces flooding, in Sivasagar on August 2, 2026 (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2026 at 7:23 AM IST

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Guwahati: The death toll in Assam floods increased to 87 with two more fatalities reported while over 1.28 lakh people in seven districts remained affected by the deluge, according to an official bulletin on Monday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in its report, said both the deaths were reported from the worst-hit Sivasagar district. The seven districts still reeling under flood were Charaideo, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Biswanath, Jorhat and Lakhimpur, where 380 villages and 14,230.148 hectares of crop area remained inundated.

With the latest report of deaths, the toll in this year's floods has risen to 87. Of the 1,28,071 people affected by the deluge, 55,200 were in Sivsagar, 34,050 in Charaideo and 20,209 in Jorhat.

On Sunday, five districts had more than 1.35 lakh flood-hit people. The administration was operating 38 relief camps, sheltering 11,066 displaced people. Another 17 relief distribution centres were also functional. The Dhansiri river continued to flow above the danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

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Assam Govt Releases First Tranche Of Rs 75,000 Interim Relief To Flood-Affected Households; Death Toll Rises To 85

TAGGED:

ASSAM FLOOD DEATH TOLL
ASSAM SIVASAGAR DISTRICT FLOOD
ASSAM FLOOD RELIEF
ASSAM FLOOD

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