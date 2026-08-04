ETV Bharat / state

Over 1.28 Lakh People In Seven Assam Districts Reel Under Floods; Toll Rises To 87 With Two More Deaths

A view of an inundated house as the region faces flooding, in Sivasagar on August 2, 2026 ( ANI )

Guwahati: The death toll in Assam floods increased to 87 with two more fatalities reported while over 1.28 lakh people in seven districts remained affected by the deluge, according to an official bulletin on Monday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in its report, said both the deaths were reported from the worst-hit Sivasagar district. The seven districts still reeling under flood were Charaideo, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Biswanath, Jorhat and Lakhimpur, where 380 villages and 14,230.148 hectares of crop area remained inundated.