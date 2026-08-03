Over 1.35 Lakh Affected By Floods In Assam; 3 More Deaths Take Toll To 85
According to ASDMA, 335 villages are inundated, while 15,422 hectares of farmland have been damaged.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 7:18 AM IST
Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday with around 1.35 lakh people now affected in five districts, even though three more persons died, taking the toll in this year's deluge to 85, according to an official bulletin. All three deaths were reported from Sivasagar district.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that more than 1,36,200 people have been affected by floods in the Charaideo, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, and Sivasagar districts. On Saturday, almost 1.8 lakh people were affected across five districts.
Sivasagar is the worst-hit district with over 55,000 people affected, followed by 40,000 people in Charaideo and 22,000 in Jorhat. According to ASDMA, 335 villages are inundated, while 15,422 hectares of farmland have been damaged.
The administration has been operating 54 relief camps and relief distribution centres in five districts, taking care of 13,771 people at present. At present, the Dhansiri river is flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh.
Officials said no urban flood districts have been reported in the current flood situation. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as relief and response measures remain underway in the affected areas.
Earlier on Sunday night, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed officials to identify vulnerable families and work towards their safe and permanent rehabilitation. In a social media post on X, Sarma shared a video of his conversation with a flood victim.
A family in Chabua told me they have rebuilt their home eight times, only to see it washed away by erosion each time.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 2, 2026
This cycle cannot continue. I have directed officials to identify such vulnerable families and work towards their safe and permanent rehabilitation.… pic.twitter.com/ttzEVyIhEJ
Sarma said, "A family in Chabua told me they have rebuilt their home eight times, only to have it washed away by erosion each time. This cycle cannot continue. I have directed officials to identify vulnerable families and work towards their safe and permanent rehabilitation."
Meanwhile, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the flood-affected Demow and Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Sivasagar district to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the district administration. Hazarika also reviewed the initiatives taken by the Agriculture Department to assist flood-affected farmers.
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