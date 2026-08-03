ETV Bharat / state

Over 1.35 Lakh Affected By Floods In Assam; 3 More Deaths Take Toll To 85

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday with around 1.35 lakh people now affected in five districts, even though three more persons died, taking the toll in this year's deluge to 85, according to an official bulletin. All three deaths were reported from Sivasagar district.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that more than 1,36,200 people have been affected by floods in the Charaideo, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, and Sivasagar districts. On Saturday, almost 1.8 lakh people were affected across five districts.

Sivasagar is the worst-hit district with over 55,000 people affected, followed by 40,000 people in Charaideo and 22,000 in Jorhat. According to ASDMA, 335 villages are inundated, while 15,422 hectares of farmland have been damaged.

The administration has been operating 54 relief camps and relief distribution centres in five districts, taking care of 13,771 people at present. At present, the Dhansiri river is flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh.

Officials said no urban flood districts have been reported in the current flood situation. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as relief and response measures remain underway in the affected areas.