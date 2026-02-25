ETV Bharat / international

YouTuber Arrested For Filming Security Convoy That Was Taking Imran Khan To Hospital

Lahore: A YouTuber has been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province for filming the security convoy in which jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was taken to a hospital in Islamabad for his eye treatment, a police official said Wednesday.

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who has been at Adiala Jail since 2023, was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday for a second dose of anti-VEGF intravitreal injection. Last month, Khan was diagnosed with right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) affecting his vision.

"YouTuber Haider Saeed, who has an affiliation with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, has been arrested for filming the security convoy that was taking Khan to the hospital on Tuesday for his eye treatment," a senior officer of Punjab Police told PTI. He said the suspect not only filmed the security convoy but also uploaded it on social media, causing a security risk for Khan and the security personnel.

"The suspect has been shifted to the Adiala police post and a case registered against him," he said. Khan's family and the party have been demanding that he should be shifted to Shifa Hospital in Islamabad for treatment and that his personal physicians be allowed to see him.

Khan’s sister Aleema Khan on Wednesday said her brother is saying that he was unable to see, and he should be given immediate access to his personal doctors. She appealed to human rights organisations to raise their voice for Khan’s health.