Pak's Opposition Alliance Calls Off Sit-In; Insists On Physicians' Access To Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan's opposition alliance on Wednesday ended its days-long sit-in in the national capital over concerns about the health of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-i-Ayin-in-Pakistan (TTAP), an alliance that includes Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, launched protests on Friday at two locations in Islamabad, including the premises of parliament and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa House building. TTAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai led the sit-in at the premises of parliament, while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi organised the other protest.

However, the group wrapped up the protests, saying that it achieved the purpose of highlighting the health issue of Khan.“Thanks to God, there is a minor improvement compared to the situation before, when the vision had gone completely, just a little bit,” said Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

He demanded that Khan's personal physician should be allowed to meet him, and the PTI leader should be treated at the private Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad. Elaborating on the decision to end the sit-in, he said that the group took into account the start of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Thursday.

"And in the next stage, we can take different measures as TTAP, and we will do so as we have time," he said and urged the government to resolve the issue related to Khan’s health. TTAP chief Achakzai, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja were present during the press conference.

Earlier, the TTAP leadership, including Achakzai, Abbas, Gohar and Raja, visited the Supreme Court to show solidarity with Khan during the hearing of his cases, including a petition to allow a meeting with Khan. The court denied a plea by the PTI leader Latif Khosa for a meeting with the former premier.