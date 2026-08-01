India's Aviation Sector Sees Extraordinary Progress, Number Of Airports Surge To 166: PM Modi
After inaugurating the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, Modi said the project will serve as a runway for the development of Andhra Pradesh
Published : August 1, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country's aviation sector has witnessed extraordinary progress, noting that the number of airports has more than doubled from 74 to 166.
After inaugurating the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram near here, Modi said the project will serve as a "runway" for the development of Andhra Pradesh, especially the northern region. Referring to the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, he said it has provided people from small towns the opportunity to fly.
Highlighting the growth and development potential of Andhra, the prime minister said the state's northern region can transform into a thriving coastal economic corridor. A foundation stone was laid virtually for development projects worth Rs 18,000 crore, including those pertaining to road connectivity and energy security.
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