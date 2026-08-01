ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Aviation Sector Sees Extraordinary Progress, Number Of Airports Surge To 166: PM Modi

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country's aviation sector has witnessed extraordinary progress, noting that the number of airports has more than doubled from 74 to 166.

After inaugurating the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram near here, Modi said the project will serve as a "runway" for the development of Andhra Pradesh, especially the northern region. Referring to the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, he said it has provided people from small towns the opportunity to fly.