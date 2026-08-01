ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport; Also Visit Mysuru In Karnataka

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru. He will also address the gathering on the occasion

An official statement said, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at a cost of over ₹5,640 crore, Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport has been designed to handle six million passengers annually.

The passenger terminal building of the greenfield airport has been designed to provide a modern, seamless and efficient travel experience. The airport incorporates advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable features to enhance operational efficiency and meet future aviation requirements, it said.

According to the statement, the airport has been equipped with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Building Information Modelling (BIM), Airside 4.0 technologies, Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC), biometric passenger processing, automated baggage handling systems and intelligent operational monitoring solutions. These systems are expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger convenience and safety, and optimise resource utilisation.

"The project incorporates several sustainability features, including energy-efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy-efficient lighting, a 5 MW solar power plant, rainwater harvesting, smart building management systems, waste management initiatives, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and environmental monitoring measures. The terminal has been designed in accordance with Green Building Standards and is registered with the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)," it said.

The airport's architectural design draws inspiration from the cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh. The terminal's roof profile reflects the traditional Chuttilu cottages and the landscapes of the Araku Valley, while its flowing form symbolises the graceful movement of a flying fish, blending regional architectural elements with contemporary airport design. The airport is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, investment and employment generation in Andhra Pradesh while strengthening air connectivity in the region, it said.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the ASIP Semiconductor Project at Visakhapatnam, being developed with an investment of over ₹460 crore.

The facility is being developed by ASIP Technologies Pvt Ltd in partnership with APACT, Republic of Korea. It is Andhra Pradesh's first semiconductor manufacturing facility approved under the India Semiconductor Mission. The facility will manufacture around 96 million semiconductor chips annually and create high-skilled employment opportunities, while also fostering a robust ancillary ecosystem to support semiconductor manufacturing.