PM Modi To Inaugurate Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport; Also Visit Mysuru In Karnataka
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 6:36 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh.
Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru. He will also address the gathering on the occasion
An official statement said, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at a cost of over ₹5,640 crore, Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport has been designed to handle six million passengers annually.
The passenger terminal building of the greenfield airport has been designed to provide a modern, seamless and efficient travel experience. The airport incorporates advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable features to enhance operational efficiency and meet future aviation requirements, it said.
According to the statement, the airport has been equipped with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Building Information Modelling (BIM), Airside 4.0 technologies, Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC), biometric passenger processing, automated baggage handling systems and intelligent operational monitoring solutions. These systems are expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger convenience and safety, and optimise resource utilisation.
"The project incorporates several sustainability features, including energy-efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy-efficient lighting, a 5 MW solar power plant, rainwater harvesting, smart building management systems, waste management initiatives, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and environmental monitoring measures. The terminal has been designed in accordance with Green Building Standards and is registered with the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)," it said.
The airport's architectural design draws inspiration from the cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh. The terminal's roof profile reflects the traditional Chuttilu cottages and the landscapes of the Araku Valley, while its flowing form symbolises the graceful movement of a flying fish, blending regional architectural elements with contemporary airport design. The airport is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, investment and employment generation in Andhra Pradesh while strengthening air connectivity in the region, it said.
During his visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the ASIP Semiconductor Project at Visakhapatnam, being developed with an investment of over ₹460 crore.
The facility is being developed by ASIP Technologies Pvt Ltd in partnership with APACT, Republic of Korea. It is Andhra Pradesh's first semiconductor manufacturing facility approved under the India Semiconductor Mission. The facility will manufacture around 96 million semiconductor chips annually and create high-skilled employment opportunities, while also fostering a robust ancillary ecosystem to support semiconductor manufacturing.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Transmission System for Integration of Kurnool-IV Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) - Phase-I (4.5 GW), being implemented by POWERGRID through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), with an investment of about ₹5,550 crore.
He will also inaugurate the Transmission System for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone/ Solar Energy Zone in Andhra Pradesh, implemented at a cost of around ₹3,550 crore, and the Transmission Scheme for Solar Energy Zone in Ananthapuram (2,500 MW) and Kurnool (1,000 MW), implemented by POWERGRID at a cost of over ₹820 crore.
He will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth over ₹1,880 crore.
The projects to be dedicated include the four-lane access-controlled Greenfield highway from Recherla to Guruvaygudem section of NH-365BG, the four-lane access-controlled Greenfield highway from Guruvaygudem to Devarapalle section of NH-365BG, and the four-lane Tadipatri Bypass on NH-67. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the high-level bridge at Lingasamudram on the Penchalakona–Yerpedu section of NH-565. These projects will ease congestion in Vijayawada and several other cities, improve road safety, reduce travel distance and travel time between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, and promote regional connectivity, it added.
During his visit to Mysuru, PM Modi will inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka.
The statement said that the Viveka Smaraka commemorates Swami Vivekananda's historic visit to Mysuru in November 1892 during his journey across India. During his stay, he delivered discourses, interacted with scholars and devotees, and received the patronage of Maharaja Sri Chamarajendra Wadiyar X, whose support enabled his journey to the Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893.
"Established at the historic Niranjana Math, the Viveka Smaraka is spread across a built-up area of over 81,000 square feet and comprises a main building and an annex block. It houses a 4-D Experience Centre, an exhibition hall, an amphitheatre with a seating capacity of around 700, classrooms, conference rooms, a library, a reading room, a meditation and yoga hall, and a book stall. The centre also includes dedicated facilities for students preparing for competitive examinations," it said.
"Dedicated to the life, message and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the Cultural Youth Centre aims to serve as a vibrant hub for value-based education, leadership development and personality building. It is expected to benefit more than 10,000 students from nearby educational institutions, as well as urban and rural youth, through lectures, workshops, short-term courses and capacity-building programmes inspired by Swami Vivekananda's philosophy of nation-building and character development," the statement added.
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