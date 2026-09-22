IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Students' Body Condemns Cheating, Seeks Fair And Impartial Probe Amid Prof Doolla's Suspension
The students clarified that they are not presuming Prof Suryanarayana Doolla's guilt and want the investigation to be conducted fairly and independently.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 8:13 AM IST
Mumbai: Amid questions over accountability following the death of a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, student representatives at the Institute have called for institutional reforms, while demanding a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.
Twenty two-year-old Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room on the IIT Bombay campus on Friday evening. According to officials, he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination earlier that day.
In a statement on Monday, the student representatives said they do not support cheating or any form of academic misconduct. However, they said Sahil's death has raised serious concerns about the systems and processes within the institute.
IIT Bombay Student Representatives issue an official statement following the tragic death of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode.— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2026
The statement states: "We do not stand for or condone cheating or any form of academic misconduct. At the same time, the loss of our fellow… pic.twitter.com/xkqOmY6NYF
"We do not stand for or condone cheating or any form of academic misconduct. At the same time, the loss of our fellow student, Sahil, is a deeply tragic event that has compelled us to reflect on the systems and processes within our Institute," the statement read.
Clarifying on the protests that erupted post the incident, the students' body stated that the protest initiated by students was not intended to justify academic misconduct. "It was a collective effort to raise concerns about systemic issues that have existed for some time and to seek meaningful and strong institutional reforms so that no student has to face circumstances of this nature again," they said.
The students have submitted a set of demands to IIT Bombay Director Prof. Shireesh Kedare. According to the student representatives, the Director has acknowledged and signed the demands and agreed to work towards implementing them within specified timelines.
An open house was also held with the Director and other institute officials, where students raised their concerns and questions. The student representatives said the administration responded to the issues raised and appreciated the Director's engagement with students.
"The Director addressed concerns in detail and responded openly to the questions raised by students. We appreciate the manner in which he has engaged with the student community throughout this process, as well as his proactive approach towards identifying and systematically addressing the institutional issues that have come to light," the students' body said.
'We Stand With Prof Doola'
Meanwhile, the students clarified that they are not presuming Prof Suryanarayana Doolla's guilt and want the investigation to be conducted fairly and independently. They said their demand was just for him to be relieved of his administrative responsibilities.
"With respect to Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, we would like to clarify that our position has never been one of presuming guilt or prejudging the ongoing investigation. We stand with Professor Doolla as a member of our faculty community and believe that the investigation must be allowed to proceed fairly and impartially," the representatives said.
Unfortunate Death of A Student at IIT Bombay pic.twitter.com/2jq0ncl5RL— IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) September 19, 2026
"Our demand was that he be relieved of his administrative duties as Dean of Administrative Affairs during the pendency of the investigation, as a precautionary measure to ensure that the investigation remains completely independent and cannot be influenced in any manner. The findings and appropriate action should follow from the established investigative process," they added.
As students, the representatives said, we believe that the concerns arising from this tragedy must remain student-led and addressed within the Institute. "The loss of Sahil should not become a platform for external political interests, organisations, or narratives to shape the concerns of the IIT Bombay student community. Our demands have emerged from the experiences and concerns of students on campus, and we believe that the process of reform should continue to remain rooted in the student community and the Institute," they said.
"We stand united in seeking accountability, transparency and meaningful institutional reform. We will continue to raise our concerns, represent the voices of students, and work constructively with the Institute towards building a safer, more accountable and supportive campus," the students' body said.
On Monday, IIT Bombay said Prof Doolla has been removed from the Dean's post with immediate effect. The institute's director, in an official mail, said that Prof Doolla, presently serving as Dean (Administrative Affairs), has been removed from the post. "Any further action will be taken after investigation," the director added. Earlier, Prof Doolla served as Dean (Student Affairs).
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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