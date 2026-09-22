ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Students' Body Condemns Cheating, Seeks Fair And Impartial Probe Amid Prof Doolla's Suspension

Mumbai: Amid questions over accountability following the death of a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, student representatives at the Institute have called for institutional reforms, while demanding a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.

Twenty two-year-old Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room on the IIT Bombay campus on Friday evening. According to officials, he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination earlier that day.

In a statement on Monday, the student representatives said they do not support cheating or any form of academic misconduct. However, they said Sahil's death has raised serious concerns about the systems and processes within the institute.

"We do not stand for or condone cheating or any form of academic misconduct. At the same time, the loss of our fellow student, Sahil, is a deeply tragic event that has compelled us to reflect on the systems and processes within our Institute," the statement read.

Clarifying on the protests that erupted post the incident, the students' body stated that the protest initiated by students was not intended to justify academic misconduct. "It was a collective effort to raise concerns about systemic issues that have existed for some time and to seek meaningful and strong institutional reforms so that no student has to face circumstances of this nature again," they said.

The students have submitted a set of demands to IIT Bombay Director Prof. Shireesh Kedare. According to the student representatives, the Director has acknowledged and signed the demands and agreed to work towards implementing them within specified timelines.

An open house was also held with the Director and other institute officials, where students raised their concerns and questions. The student representatives said the administration responded to the issues raised and appreciated the Director's engagement with students.

"The Director addressed concerns in detail and responded openly to the questions raised by students. We appreciate the manner in which he has engaged with the student community throughout this process, as well as his proactive approach towards identifying and systematically addressing the institutional issues that have come to light," the students' body said.