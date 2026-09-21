IIT Bombay Student Suicide | Institution Suspends Professor Doolla From Post Of Dean While It Denies Resignation Of Director
Mumbai crime branch has begun investigating the death of Sahil Wakode and will soon issue summons to different people for questioning.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Mumbai: IIT-Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare on Monday said that Professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been suspended from his position as Dean with immediate effect. Doolla has been suspended only from his position as Dean. He was serving as Dean (Administrative Affairs). He also assured that further action will be taken following an investigation.
The student protests intensified over the weekend seeking the resignation of Professor Doolla following the death of Sahil Wakode.
Meanwhile, IIT-Bombay took to their social media platform on 'X' on Monday to confirm they had suspended Professor Suryanarayana Doolla from his position as Dean with immediate effect. This decision was taken after students' protests who had given a deadline of Monday noon to the director.
The institute also refuted reports claiming that Shireesh B Kedare had resigned over the suicide of a student. They claimed those rumours were false.
"Director IIT-Bombay has NOT resigned. We categorically state that the related news is false," it said.
In another post, the institute apologised for statements made in its earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of student Sahil Wakode.
"We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil. The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities," the institute said.
"In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process," it added.
Students protesting at the IIT-Bombay had refused to back down following Friday’s suicide on campus. Thereafter, the institute convened a special meeting of its Board of Governors on Monday to discuss the issues raised by the students and their demands.
During the meeting, students presented a list of 18 demands, including the resignation of Kedare. For the past three days, students at IIT-Bombay’s Powai campus have been protesting against the administration following the suicide of a second-year BTech student, who was allegedly caught cheating during an examination on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation of the case. Investigators are focusing on examining his mobile phone for any suicide note or other digital evidence, like exchange of messages prior to his suicide, since no note was found in the hostel room.
Investigators are conducting a technical analysis of his seized device and inspecting the crime scene at Hostel No 4, on the Powai campus to assess the available evidence and circumstances surrounding the September 18 incident. Authorities are expected to issue summonses to individuals named in the First Information Report, (FIR), which also includes Professor Doolla, for questioning.
Earlier, the IIT-Bombay Faculty Forum (IIT-B FF) expressed grief over Wakode’s death and extended its support to Professor Doolla, who was the course instructor and invigilator during the examination. The Faculty Forum expressed deep sorrow over the student’s death and conveyed its condolences to his family, saying that its thoughts were with them during the difficult time.
However, the Faculty Forum members stood up for Prof Doolla saying he had reported the incident as part of the institute-approved procedure, and said they were "absolutely distressed" at the damage done to his reputation.
Referring to the incident during an examination that allegedly led to the death, the forum said, Doolla reported the incident as part of the institute-approved procedure and said it was "absolutely distressed" at the damage done to his reputation.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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