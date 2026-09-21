ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Bombay Student Suicide | Institution Suspends Professor Doolla From Post Of Dean While It Denies Resignation Of Director

IIT Bombay suspended Professor Doolla from post of Dean, after students' protests as Mumbai crime branch has begun investigating the death of Sahil Wakode ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: IIT-Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare on Monday said that Professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been suspended from his position as Dean with immediate effect. Doolla has been suspended only from his position as Dean. He was serving as Dean (Administrative Affairs). He also assured that further action will be taken following an investigation.

The student protests intensified over the weekend seeking the resignation of Professor Doolla following the death of Sahil Wakode.

Meanwhile, IIT-Bombay took to their social media platform on 'X' on Monday to confirm they had suspended Professor Suryanarayana Doolla from his position as Dean with immediate effect. This decision was taken after students' protests who had given a deadline of Monday noon to the director.

The institute also refuted reports claiming that Shireesh B Kedare had resigned over the suicide of a student. They claimed those rumours were false.

"Director IIT-Bombay has NOT resigned. We categorically state that the related news is false," it said.

In another post, the institute apologised for statements made in its earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of student Sahil Wakode.

"We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil. The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities," the institute said.

"In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process," it added.

Students protesting at the IIT-Bombay had refused to back down following Friday’s suicide on campus. Thereafter, the institute convened a special meeting of its Board of Governors on Monday to discuss the issues raised by the students and their demands.