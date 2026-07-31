ETV Bharat / bharat

"If There's Even Shred Of Shame Left, Get Amit Shah's Resignation": Kharge To PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Centre of acting out of a sense of vendetta against students by filing FIRs against them and subjecting them to forced detentions, as he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get Home Minister Amit Shah to resign.

Kharge said the youth withdrew their agitation on the condition that no action would be taken against them, but now the BJP governments have reneged on their own word.

“Narendra Modi ji, 10 days ago, your government cracked down on the youth using lathis, batons and pellet guns,” Kharge said, referring to the crackdown on agitators by security forces during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and on student demonstrators in other parts of the country protesting against the NEET paper leak issue.

“Now that the students have withdrawn their protest, you are acting out of a sense of vendetta by filing FIRs against them and subjecting them to forced detentions,” Kharge alleged in a post on X. “The youth withdrew their agitation on the condition that no action would be taken against them; now, your governments have reneged on their own word,” he said.