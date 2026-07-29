ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge In Defamation Case

Sangrur: In a significant political development, a court in Punjab's Sangrur has issued a bailable arrest warrant against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a criminal defamation case of 2023.

The Sangrur District Court has ordered the warrant against Kharge and asked him to appear in person in the court on September 19, 2026.