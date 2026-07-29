Punjab Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge In Defamation Case
The case stems from a complaint by Sangrur resident Hitesh Bhardwaj against the Congress chief over his comments about Bajrang Dal.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (IANS)
Published : July 29, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Sangrur: In a significant political development, a court in Punjab's Sangrur has issued a bailable arrest warrant against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a criminal defamation case of 2023.
The Sangrur District Court has ordered the warrant against Kharge and asked him to appear in person in the court on September 19, 2026.
The case stems from a complaint filed by one Hitesh Bhardwaj, a resident of Sangrur, against the Congress President's comments about Bajrang Dal during the Karnataka Assembly election campaigning.