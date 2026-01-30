ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Deplore This Kind of Irresponsible Journalism', Says Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday dismissed media reports about alleged details from his recent meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, calling them speculative and irresponsible.

In a post on X, Tharoor said he had been reading “fanciful accounts” of who said what during the meeting, stressing that only three people were present in the room and none had spoken to the media in such detail. “My only comments have been those made publicly; everything else is sheer speculation. I deplore this kind of irresponsible journalism, which gives authentic reporting a bad name," he wrote.

The clarification comes amid growing speculation over Tharoor’s future in the Congress, with sources suggesting possible differences with the party leadership. However, following the meeting with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, both Tharoor and the Congress leadership have projected a united front, with party leaders asserting that there is no rift and that they remain “on the same page.”