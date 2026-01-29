ETV Bharat / bharat

'All Is Good, We Are On Same Page': Tharoor After Meeting Kharge-Rahul

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the Parliament House premises during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid reports that he was upset with his party, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and said “all is good” and he is on the “same page” with the leadership. The meeting in Kharge's chamber in Parliament House complex lasted for over an hour. Sources said Congress general secretary K C Venugopal also joined the meeting.

“We had a discussion with my two party leaders, the LoP and the Congress president. We had a very good, constructive, positive discussion,” Tharoor said.

“All is good, and we are moving together on the same page, what more can I say,” he told reporters in Parliament premises after the meeting. Asked if the issue of chief ministerial face for Kerala polls was discussed, Tharoor said that was never the issue.

“I am not interested in being the candidate for anything. At the moment, I am already an MP, I have the trust of my voters from Thiruvananthapuram. I have their interest to look after in Parliament, that is my job,” he said.