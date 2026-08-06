ETV Bharat / bharat

'Amit Shah Must Speak In Parliament Over Atrocities On Students, PM Modi Should Apologise', Demands Kharge

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, Kharge, flanked by senior party leaders KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera, said, "For the last 15 days, the Opposition has been demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah come to the House and tell the country who gave the order to lathi-charge the students. He should clarify who instructed the use of pellet guns and why were tear gas shells fired at the students".

The Congress-led INDIA bloc has been demanding "justice" for the students, who had protested seeking resignation of the then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the wake of NEET paper leak.

New Delhi: Stepping up his attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre over alleged atrocities on students during the recent protest at Jantar Mantar here, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said Home Minister Amit Shah should make a statement in the Parliament over the issue, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must apologise to the students and their parents.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister and Home Minister, he said, "What is the problem in him coming to the House and giving a statement on this? The Parliament has been in session for the last 15 days, but the Prime Minister and Home Minister are not coming to the House. This means Modi and Shah are ignoring the Parliament. They are afraid to come to the Parliament."

"Narendra Modi is saying I have forgiven the students. He should accept his mistake and that of his government and apologize to the students and their parents," the Congress chief said. He said brutality was unleashed on students who were protesting peacefully and they were lathi-charged and attacked with pellet guns.

Kharge, who is also the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, "Our MPs have discussed with the Rajya Sabha Chairman and presented their point of view. The Chairman also said in the House that Amit Shah should make a statement on this issue, but he too was interrupted."

Referring to the logjam in Upper House, he said, "Whenever I stand up to speak in the House, MPs from the ruling side (BJP) create a ruckus. If the House is being disrupted, the reason for that is the government itself. We want the House to function properly and Amit Shah to come to the House, and respond."

Categorically stating that the Congress stands with the students, he said, "Be it Jharkhand, Punjab, Delhi, or anywhere else, we including Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress party stand firmly with our students."