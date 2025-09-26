ETV Bharat / technology

TRAI's Test In West Bengal: Jio Tops 5G Data Speeds, Airtel Leads In Calls Reliability, BSNL Trails

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced the results of its latest Independent Drive Test (IDT) covering the licensed service area of West Bengal, comprised of major urban, semi-urban, rural, and tourist areas in Asansol, Durgapur, Bardhaman, Tamluk, Haldia, Contai, and Digha.

The testing, conducted in July 2025, provides a comprehensive picture of how India's major telecom operators are delivering on voice and data services, with the results revealing a spectrum of strengths and weaknesses.

Between July 1 and July 19, TRAI teams, operating under the Regional Office in Kolkata, carried out testing activities covering 691 kilometres of drive routes, 7 kilometres of walk routes, and 23 hotspots. The teams assessed network quality across 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies, and were tasked with evaluating user experience across a diverse range of devices, from legacy handsets to the latest 5G smartphones.

The assessment included significant commercial and residential districts, transport hubs, schools, hospitals, and tourist hotspots. The results have been shared with telecom service providers (TSPs) to show operator-wise performance with respect to important quality of service (QoS) parameters, such as call success rate, dropped calls, latency, voice quality, download/upload speed, and video streaming experience.

Voice Services: Airtel maintains leadership, Jio trails closely, BSNL lags behind

To many users in semi-urban West Bengal, reliable voice service is still an essential service. The TRAI investigation focused on examining Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR), Drop Call Rate (DCR), Call Setup Time, Call Silence Rate, and Mean Opinion Score (MOS) score for call clarity.

Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR): Airtel delivered an exemplary 100 per cent CSSR, and Jio followed closely with 99.92 per cent. Vodafone Idea/Vodafone (Vi) and BSNL produced an average of 96.74 per cent and 93.73 per cent, respectively.

Airtel delivered an exemplary 100 per cent CSSR, and Jio followed closely with 99.92 per cent. Vodafone Idea/Vodafone (Vi) and BSNL produced an average of 96.74 per cent and 93.73 per cent, respectively. Drop Call Rate (DCR): Airtel provided optimal paging, achieving no call drops. Jio registered only 0.08 per cent dropped calls and Vi recorded 0.16 per cent. Again, BSNL trailed considerably with 2.34 per cent, indicating connectivity issues in many areas.

Airtel provided optimal paging, achieving no call drops. Jio registered only 0.08 per cent dropped calls and Vi recorded 0.16 per cent. Again, BSNL trailed considerably with 2.34 per cent, indicating connectivity issues in many areas. Call Setup Time: Jio recorded the quickest call connection time, averaging 0.64 seconds, followed by Vi (1.0 seconds), Airtel (1.9 seconds), and a lengthy 5.7 seconds for BSNL.

Jio recorded the quickest call connection time, averaging 0.64 seconds, followed by Vi (1.0 seconds), Airtel (1.9 seconds), and a lengthy 5.7 seconds for BSNL. Voice Quality (MOS): Vi also surprisingly rated highest in clarity, achieving 4.5 for MOS, followed by Airtel (4.02), Jio (3.91), and BSNL (2.67).

The results demonstrate that, while Airtel remains the most reliable for initiating and maintaining calls, Vi users had the clearest call quality. BSNL still has significant quality gaps to address.

Data Services: Jio’s 5G notched blazing speed, Airtel was solid, BSNL struggled

Driven by user needs such as video streaming, online gaming, and remote work, the most compelling data service rating was TRAI’s overall assessment. This evaluation measured download and upload speeds, latency, packet loss, jitter, and last-mile streaming delays.