ETV Bharat / technology

India's Satellite Internet Future: TRAI Suggests Extra Charges For Urban Users, Incentives For Rural Connectivity

New Delhi: In an important step to influence India's present and future in satellite-based connectivity, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released its recommendations on the "Terms and Conditions for the Assignment of Spectrum for Particular Satellite-based Commercial Communication Services" on Friday.

The recommendations were made on the heels of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) asking TRAI in July 2024 to recommend the appropriate conditions and price of spectrum for a level playing field between satellite services and terrestrial communication services. The recommendations were based on three areas— non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) fixed satellite services (FSS) for providing data and internet; geostationary (GSO) and NGSO-based mobile satellite services (MSS) for serving voice, text, and internet-based services.

In its recommendations, TRAI had released a consultation paper on 27 September 2024 to seek input from stakeholders about 21 key issues. There were three extensions to help accommodate requests. The authority received submissions from 30 stakeholders and submissions from 12 counter comments. TRAI also conducted a virtual open house discussion on 8 November 2024.

TRAI's Key Recommendations

1. Frequency Bands Designated: The Authority suggested the use of Ku, Ka, and Q/V bands for user and feeder links in an NGSO-based FSS system. For the MSS, the L and S bands should be used for user links, while the C, Ku, Ka, and Q/V bands should be used for feeder links.

2. Period of Assignment: The spectrum shall be assigned for a maximum period of five years and may be extended for two more years, depending on market conditions. The terms and conditions, including the price, shall remain unchanged for this period; however, any change in price and other terms and conditions after five years shall apply to all entities, including existing licensees.

3. Spectrum Coordination and Interference Management: In the interest of limiting interference, TRAI suggested that the provisions laid down by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) be applied. Shared usage of higher frequency spectrum requires a mandate that all authorised entities coordinate with each other in good faith.

4. Spectrum Sharing Framework: The government, in consultation with TEC, may consider a framework for spectrum sharing and power flux density limits. Where coordination does not work between the NGSO operators, TRAI has suggested spectrum splitting along the lines followed by the US FCC.