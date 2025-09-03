OpenAI Announces Parental Controls For ChatGPT Following Teen Suicide Lawsuit

ETV Bharat / technology

Hyderabad: OpenAI has shared a roadmap to make changes to how ChatGPT responds to users facing emotional distress. It is expanding its partnerships with mental-health experts and announced upcoming parental controls to better protect teens using the AI chatbot.

This comes after the company was sued last month for the death of a 16-year-old who allegedly discussed methods of suicide with ChatGPT on several occasions. The lawsuit claims that the chatbot positioned itself as the only confidant who understood the teen, actively displacing his real-life relationships with family, friends, and loved ones. ChatGPT allegedly urged the teen to keep his emotional distress a secret from the family and also offered to write the first draft of the suicide note.

The San Francisco-based AI company then admitted its systems could "fall short" and promised that it would install "stronger guardrails around sensitive content and risky behaviours" for users under 18.

In a blog post titled 'Building more helpful ChatGPT experiences for everyone', OpenAI said that they continue to improve how its models recognise and respond to signs of mental and emotional distress, guided by expert input. Giving a detailed plan of its efforts in this direction, the AI company said that they are making a focused effort to launch as many of these improvements as possible this year.

"This work has already been underway, but we want to proactively preview our plans for the next 120 days, so you won’t need to wait for launches to see where we’re headed," OpenAI said.