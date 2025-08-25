OpenAI Launches Learning Accelerator In India, Partners With IIT Madras For AI Learning Research

New Delhi: "We believe AI has incredible potential to empower educators and learners. To realise that potential, we must work side by side with educators and institutions," Leah Belsky, VP of Education, OpenAI, said while announcing the OpenAI Learning Accelerator.

ChatGPT is now one of the most widely used learning tools in the world, with India being the home to the largest student population utilising the chatbot for homework help, exam preparation, and to explore new ideas. The new India-first initiative from OpenAI aims to make sure artificial intelligence deepens learning instead of erasing critical thinking skills of students.

Designed to address challenges associated with AI usage in academics, the OpenAI Learning Accelerator aims to ensure AI strengthens learning, supports teachers, and addresses the unique needs of India’s education system.

At the centre of this program is a new research collaboration with IIT Madras, backed by $500,000 in funding from OpenAI, to conduct long-term studies on how AI can improve learning outcomes, foster innovative teaching methods aligned to insights from cognitive neuroscience. The AI lab says that the findings will be shared openly.

IIT Madras Director Kamakoti Veezhinathan said, "At IIT Madras, our goal is to explore how AI can reshape pedagogy and expand research in education. Partnering with OpenAI allows us to push the boundaries of innovation and prepare the next generation of educators and technologists.”

“There is huge potential to work closely with educators and institutions across India, and I’m thrilled to join OpenAI to lead our educational initiatives here and across the APAC region,” said Raghav Gupta, OpenAI’s newly appointed Head of Education for India and Asia Pacific. “By working closely with universities, schools, government bodies, and educators, we have an opportunity to truly transform education through AI, driving better learning outcomes, while supporting India’s ambitions to be a global leader in AI-enabled education.”

Belsky said, "This effort is critical to OpenAI’s mission of ensuring AGI benefits humanity—and as such, the launch of OpenAI Learning Accelerator alongside our partners, represents one of OpenAI’s most significant investments in India’s education ecosystem to date."

AI tools and training for educators and institutions

The OpenAI Learning Accelerator also partners with leading Indian institutions like the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to work collaboratively with OpenAI through several core efforts, including AI research, training, and deployment. It aims to advance research on AI and learning, accelerate AI access across the country, deliver AI training, and deploy tools for learners.

Accelerate AI access across India: OpenAI plans to distribute around half a million ChatGPT licenses and training to educators and students across the country over the next six months. Partnering with the Ministry of Education, it would provide access to ChatGPT for teachers in government schools (Classes 1–12) to support lesson planning and student engagement. Similarly, the partnership with AICTE would provide ChatGPT access to technical institutes across the country to strengthen digital skills, employability, and practical AI use. OpenAI also announced to provide ChatGPT access for K-12 educators, via partnership with ARISE member schools, enabling more personalised and responsive teaching.

Deliver AI training: OpenAI says that these partnerships will enable it to design and distribute training programs that build AI literacy and confidence among educators and students, ensuring the technology is used effectively and responsibly.

Deploy tools for learners: These partners will also help OpenAI drive access to tools like ChatGPT’s study mode at scale. The AI lab says that the mode is inspired by feedback from learners in India and serves as a personalised tutor. It aims to guide students with personalised responses, interactive questioning, and structured instruction.