Google Agrees to Restore Indian Apps After Discussion with Govt: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Google has agreed to restore delisted Indian apps on its Play Store and will work on a solution to the contentious payment issue, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. Google and startups had multiple rounds of discussion with the government on Monday, following which the tech giant agreed to restore the delisted apps.

"Google and start-up companies, both have met with us. We have had very constructive discussions and finally, Google has agreed to list all the apps as on the status, which was there on Friday morning (March 1), that status will be restored. Google has been supporting our technology development journey", Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

"We believe Google, and the startup community will be able to arrive at a long-term solution in the coming months," the minister said.

Earlier, several startups and app owners had voiced concern over Google's move to delist certain apps from Google play store.

In a post on X on March 4, Anupam Mittal founder of Shadi.com had posted "So, is Google evil? I will leave that for you to decide. But, one thing is certain: This is the new Digital East India Co. and if we don't put in the right safeguards now, nothing can prevent these companies from controlling our economic future. Thankfully, India has changed and we have a strong & proactive government that will not fall for BigTech's lies, deceit & manipulation of the judiciary. Jai Hind."

In response to the various concerns voiced, the Union Minister had called for a meeting with Google representatives on Monday to further discuss the matter.