Youth 'Taken for Ride' by BJP's 'Double-Engine' Govt in UP: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the youth have been "taken for a ride" by the BJP's "double engine" government in Uttar Pradesh and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer to their "woes" in the state. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked Prime Minister Modi ahead of his rally in Pilibhit and posed questions to him on key issues in the state.

"Today, the PM is in Uttar Pradesh, a state where the youth have been taken for a ride by the BJP's 'Double-Engine' Sarkar. Perhaps the PM can use some of his time to answer for the woes of UP's youth," Ramesh said in a post on X. He said that last year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised that he would create two crore new jobs in the state over the next three-four years.

"Remember this is the same promise that the Prime Minister had once made in 2014 before he came to office. We know what followed - years of record unemployment and slow growth. What have the Prime Minister and his acolytes done over the last decade to create these promised 2 crore jobs?" Ramesh said.

Why are the "PM's acolytes" now making the same promises that the PM failed to deliver on, he asked. The Congress' Yuva Nyay guarantees include the recruitment of 30 lakh government jobs and a guaranteed one year apprenticeship to all graduates and diploma holders, he said. What is the BJP's vision to resolve Uttar Pradesh and India's record unemployment crisis, Ramesh asked.

Under the Modi government's reign, more than 43 papers for government recruitment exams have been leaked, hurting at least two crore candidates, he said. "Most recently, 60 lakh applicants for the UP Police Exams had their futures clouded when exams were cancelled due to paper leaks. These are not just numbers - it is the hopes and dreams of India's youth that are hanging in the balance," Ramesh said.

Under its Yuva Nyay Guarantee, the Congress has committed to bringing robust legislation that will design institutions and best practices to prevent paper leaks from occurring in the first place, he said. "What is Mr. Modi's vision to address the harm done to our youth? What is the 'Double Engine' Sarkar doing to rectify its mistakes and ensure that our youth never face such injustice again?" Ramesh said and asked the prime minister to break his "silence" on these issues.