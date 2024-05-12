'Vocal for Main Agendas of Election': Ghulam Nabi Azad Refuses to Comment on Telangana CM's Remark

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad refused the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's statement on the Pulwama attack and said that he is vocal for the main agendas of an election like inflation and unemployment.

On Friday Chief Minister Revnath Reddy on May 10 raised fresh questions over the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 and the retaliatory airstrikes on a terror hideout in Balakote, deep inside Pakistan. "I don't want to say anything on this. I am against all these comments. I am vocal for the main agendas of election like inflation, unemployment, etc," Ghulam Nabi told ANI on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will also come to India in the next few years. "He may be raising questions on the surgical strike but the Indian flag is getting hoisted in PoK today. In the next few years, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will also come to India," he said.

Telangana CM accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to reap "political benefits" from the Pulwama incident after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes at terror camps in Pakistan. He also raised questions over the air strikes. Laying the blame on the BJP-led NDA at the Centre for 'failing' to prevent the Pulwama attack, the Telangana CM said, "For Modi, everything is political. Everything is about winning elections. His way of thinking is not good for the country. The time has come for the country to be rid of Modi and the BJP. Ask them anything and they will respond with 'Jai Shri Ram' (glory to Lord Ram). They failed to prevent the Pulwama attack. What was the IB doing? What was our intelligence network doing?"

Claiming that PM Modi tried to derive political and electoral benefits from the Pulwama attack and the retaliatory action by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Reddy said, "Modi-ji attempted to extract political and electoral benefits from the airstrikes after the Pulwama incident. I want to ask him: What were you doing? Why did you let it happen? What did you do to boost the country's internal security? Why did you not take the help of the agencies at your disposal such as the IB and R&AW? It was your failure. Nobody knows for sure if the airstrike, as was claimed, took place. If the responsibility of ensuring the country's internal security was with us, we wouldn't have left it in anyone's hands."

The Pulwana attack took place on February 14, 2019, after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus. Days after the attack, on February 26, the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes on a JeM terror hideout in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a 'large number' of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure.

Pakistan's efforts to launch counter-strikes on Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir were thwarted by an alert IAF. Striking back on February 26, 2019, IAF fighters targeted an advanced terror training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot.