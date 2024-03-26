Visiting Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam Reaches Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is on a visit to Rajasthan arrived in Jaisalmer on Monday March 26 where he was accorded a traditional grand welcome at a private hotel. Jaisalmer District Collector Pratap Singh and Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary welcomed Shanmugaratnam, an Indian origin economist, who was sworn in as the ninth Singapore President in September last year.

Before reaching Jaisalmer, the Singapore President of Singapore also visited Pokhran.

On Tuesday morning the President of Singapore reached the historic Patwa Haveli of Jaisalmer amid tight security arrangements. The local officials briefed the President about the structure and history of Patwa Haveli of Jaisalmer. Police and RSC personnel were deployed in the surrounding areas including Patwa Haveli and Nathmal Haveli within Jaisalmer city.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has praised the group of five mansions of Patwa Haveli. President Thurman was told by his guide that the first of these mansions was built by Guman Chand Patwa in 1805.

Later, the President of Singapore also visited Chidiya Haveli located near Patwa Haveli in Jaisalmer and went shopping there. The President also did some shopping in a shop located in Sadar Bazaar of Jaisalmer.

During his four-day visit, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will also visit Jaisalmer city and other nearby tourist places. The Singapore President is also scheduled to meet local handicraft artists at a program.

Significantly, the visit by the President of Singapore comes at a time when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a visit to Singapore.