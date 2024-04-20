Uttarakhand Woman Held for Killing Stepdaughter in Kashipur, CCTV Footage Helps Crack Murder

Kashipur: A woman allegedly killed her stepdaughter and buried the body in an under-construction site opposite their house in Uttarakhand's Kashipur, police said.

Later, the woman informed her family members that the girl had gone 'missing' and a complaint was lodged. The crime was revealed while examining the CCTV footage of the area following which, the woman was arrested, police added.

Monu Prajapati, a resident of Kharakpur Devipura of ITI police station area of Kashipur, is an electric mechanic and father of two daughters, Soni and Tanu. His first wife Reena Devi died due to illness five years ago and since then, Tanu lives at her aunt's house.

He married Lakshmi Devi, a resident of Fazalpur village in Dilari police station are of Moradabad district, four years ago and has a son and a daughter. Lakshmi used to reportedly ill-treat her stepdaughter Soni, who lived with them.

On April 16, Monu had gone to Gallakhedi village in Bijnor to meet his cousin. Next day, Soni prepared for 'kanya puja' while her grandmother Santosh Devi left home for some work.

In the evening, Lakshmi called her husband and informed him that Soni was missing. Monu immediately returned home and searched for his daughter. He then lodged a missing diary with ITI police.

While investigating the case, police examined the CCTV footage of the area. In one footage, Lakshmi was seen visiting the under-construction house opposite their house with her stepdaughter.

When police interrogated Lakshmi, she confessed to her crime. Based on information provided by her, police recovered Soni's body from the site at 12 am on April 18.

According to an officer of ITI Police, there were rope marks around the girl's neck and blisters on many parts of the body. The police have handed over the body to her father after post-mortem. A case was registered against Lakshmi and she was arrested, the officer said adding that the reason as to why she killed the girl is being probed.