Uttarakhand: Two 'Man-eater' Tigers at Jim Corbett Shifted to Dehradun Zoo

Ramnagar: Ramnagar: Authorities at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand's Nainital district have shifted two tigers from the rescue center located at its Dhela Range to Dehradun Zoo given the tendency to attack humans at the national park, a top official said on Monday.

Deputy Director of Corbett Park, Digant Nayak while confirming the development, said that after the permission of the Chief Wildlife Warden, two tigers have been sent to Dehradun Zoo from Dhela Rescue Center of Corbett Park. The Deputy Director of Corbett Park further informed that whenever tigers are identified as 'man-eaters', efforts are made to shift them to the zoo to avoid any untoward incident.

Deputy Director Digant Nayak could not reveal how many people were attacked by the two tigers at the Jim Corbett National Park. At present, there are 7 tigers and 9 leopards present in the Dhela Rescue Center of Corbett Park. Those who have been rescued are from different areas.

On Monday morning, before sending the two tigers to the Dehradun zoo, a health checkup of the big cats was done as per the official procedure. Only after the reports came back correct, both the tigers were sent to Dehradun Zoo. One of the tigers was tranquilized from the Dhangadhi area under Sarpaduli range of Corbett Tiger Reserve.

The said tiger had attacked the employee in the Panod area of Dhikala. The second tiger was tranquilized from the Danibangar Almora area of Terai Central Forest Division. Both the tigers are males whose age is 4 to 6 years.