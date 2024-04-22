Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiran Rijiju Predict Clean Sweep for BJP in LS Polls

Union Minister for Earth Sciences and Food Processing Kiren Rijiju speaking in Telangana's Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: Union Minister Piyush Goyal predicted that the BJP will win majority seats in Telangana, including Hyderabad. He was present at the filing of nomination by Chevella MP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. He exuded confidence that the NDA alliance will win more than 400 seats in the country and pointed out that every family is receiving welfare schemes under Prime Minister Modi's rule.

He criticised the lack of unity among the parties in the India bloc and pointed out that the Congress party was fighting with the CPI in Kerala and making friends in Delhi. Modi expressed confidence that the party will make a clean sweep in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections, Piyush reminded.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Kiran Rijiju attended the BJP MP candidates' nomination filing programme in Telangana. Today Piyush attended Chevella BJP nominee Konda Vishweshar Reddy's nomination filing programme.

Union Minister for Earth Sciences and Food Processing Kiren Rijiju said that food processing industries will be set up to provide employment to the unemployed youth after taking part in Mahabubabad BJP MP candidate Sitharam Naik's nomination filing. The Union Minister said that in the last 70 years, the Modi government has solved many problems in the country. He said that the BJP has got the honour of making a woman from a tribal community the President and that 33 per cent reservation for women in jobs and politics.