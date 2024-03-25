Two Devotees Dead, 7 Others Injured in Himachal Pradesh Landslide

Una: In a tragic incident reported on the occasion of Holi in Himachal Pradesh, two devotees from Punjab died while seven others were injured after a landslide hit Una district of the hill state on Monday March 24, officials said.

The landslide occurred in Hola Mohalla in Madi of Amb sub-division under district Una on Monday, the day of Holi festival, an official said. ASP Sanjeev Bhatia said that at around 5 am in the morning, devotees were taking bath in the holy spring in Madi Mela Sector-5 Charan Ganga of Amb, when suddenly there was a landslide from the mountain and four to five big stones fell down.

Seeing the stones falling from the mountain, there was a stampede among the devotees. Nine devotees who were bathing in Charan Ganga were injured in the accident. All the injured were brought to Civil Hospital Amb for treatment, where two devotees died while three have been referred to the regional hospital Una in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Billa and Balveer Chand, residents of Faridkot, Punjab. The injured include Govind, 30, son of Devraj, resident of Barnala, Dharminder Singh, 40, son of Jaspal Singh, resident of Tarn Taran, Harpal Singh, 45, son of Sher Singh, resident of Amritsar, Bablu,17 son of Lali, resident of Pind Brar, Amritsar, Balveer Singh, 60, son of Ram, resident of Jind, Haryana, Angrez Singh, 60, son of Mangal Singh, resident of Bharad, Amritsar, Raghubir Singh, 30, son of Billu Singh, resident of Rodi Kapura, Faridkot. Balveer Singh, Angrez Singh and Raghubir Singh have been referred to Una Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The police have taken possession of both the bodies and have started further investigation.

Immediately after the accident, according to administrative orders, bathing of devotees at the holy feet of Ganga has been suspended for now. DC Una Jatin Lal confirmed that devotees will not be allowed to take bath in the water body until the situation at the incident level becomes normal.

“Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and started investigating the matter. Further action is being taken. Statements of eyewitnesses present at the incident site will also be recorded, so that the real reasons for the accident can be known,” Rakesh Singh, SP Una said.

It is noteworthy that the annual Hola Mohalla fair is being organized in Madi in which lakhs of devotees are reaching the holy Gurudwara Sahib of this area to offer prayers. Along with this, bathing in the ancient Charan Ganga here is considered very sacred.