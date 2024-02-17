Triple Murder In Bihar: Father, Son, Daughter Shot Dead In Begusarai

Begusarai (Bihar): Three people including a man and his son and daughter were shot dead by an unknown gunman in Bihar's Begusarai district on Saturday evening.

The incident happened when the three had gone to a wedding at a relative's house in Gobindpur village of Sahebpur Kamal police station area of the district. Sources said the attacker first opened fire on Neelu Kumari, 21, and then also gunned down her brother Rajesh Yadav, 25, and father Umesh Yadav, 60, all residents of Sripur village.

The motive behind the gruesome murders was not known immediately. Police reached the spot and took the bodies into their custody. Ballia DSP Vinay Kumar Rai confirmed the incident and said that the matter was being investigated. At present the situation at the spot remains tense.