Thieves Break Retired Bank Employee's House, Steal Cash, Jewellery, Then Apologise

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): A unique case of theft has come to light in the Mukhani police station area. In the house of a retired bank employee whose house the thieves searched, they confessed to their crime by writing on the cupboard and dressing table of the room.

The thieves wrote with a sketch pen that they stole but did not find any gold and they apologised for their act. Thieves fled with Rs 60,000 cash and silver jewellery from the house.

Prakash Chandra Bahuguna, a resident of Sparsh, Lohariya Sal Malla Gali No. 1, Unchapul, informed the police that he is retired from the post of Special Assistant from Nainital Bank.

He further told the police that he stays with his wife and his two children are working outside the city. "Prakash along with his entire family went to Pithoragarh on 11 April. At 9 AM on April 13, he received information that there was a theft in the house. When he sent his brother-in-law, who lives in the neighbourhood to his house, the lock of the main gate was broken. The cupboard doors were open," a senior police official said.

The senior police official added that the thieves wrote an apology for their act. "We have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPL are searching for the thieves and will be checking the CCTV footage of the nearby area," the police official said. It is understood that Prakash Chandra Bahuguna had kept his golden jewellery in the bank locker.