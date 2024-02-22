Tamil Nadu Govt Bus Staff Booked Under SC/ST Act for Forcing Dalit Woman Carrying Beef Off Bus

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

A conductor and driver of a state-run bus who offloaded a woman passenger, carrying beef, meant for sale, were been booked by Tamil Nadu Police on charges of being casteist under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in Dharmapuri, on Thursday.

The driver and conductor of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus from Navalai, Harur, have already been suspended for allegedly forcing the woman off their bus.

The woman, identified as Paanjalai, (59), a Dalit, was on her way to sell beef from Harur when she was forced to get down in the middle of the forest.

According to the victim, the conductor, identified as Raghu, reportedly chided Paanjalai for carrying beef everyday on his bus. After he blew the whistle, the driver switched off the bus in the forest area. The conductor extolled the other passengers in the bus stating that the bus will not move until she gets down. The other passengers joined the bus crew in forcing the woman off the bus.

Panjalai said she pleaded that she be let down in the next bus stop and that she be pardoned as a one time measure, all of which fell on the deaf ears of the bus crew. She was dropped off in the Moppiripatty forest area.

As she struggled to walk with the load, the woman was offered a ride free of cost by a private bus plying in the same route. She got to her stop and then informed her family about the incident.

Paanjalai's family and locals confronted the bus staff later that evening. The driver, Sasikumar and Raghu, brushed off the allegations, claiming that they had dropped her off at a bus stop as requested by her.

Pending official inquiry, the TNSTC Dharmapuri division officials placed both the bus crew members under suspension.

Paanjalai has lodged a complaint with Harur Police and a case has been registered.

