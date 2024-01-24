Loading...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates World's 1st Jallikattu Arena In Madurai

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

Updated : Jan 24, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates World's 1st Jallikattu Arena In Madurai

The Jallikattu spectacle started at 11.10 am at the newly-constructed Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Keelakarai. Chief Minister MK Stalin dedicated it to the to the late DMK leader, M Karunanidhi.

Alanganallur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the newly-constructed Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai district today, paying tribute to the late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, M Karunanidhi.

The grand ceremony marked the commencement of the much-anticipated Jallikattu competition, where 500 bulls and 200 skilled players showcased their prowess.

Before entering the arena, both bulls and players underwent meticulous medical examinations, ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants. The Jallikattu spectacle started at 11.10 am, with temple bulls unleashed in a sequence determined by online token numbers.

CM Stalin, an avid enthusiast of the traditional sport, savoured the excitement of the match for a brief period before departing. The competition, witnessed by thousands, promises to be an exhilarating display of courage and skill.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates World's 1st Jallikattu Arena In Madurai

The stakes are high, with the best bull and player set to receive prestigious awards including a Mahendra Thar Jeep and cash amounting Rs 1 lakh from the state government. The second-place winners will be rewarded with a bike and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.

In addition to these prizes, a variety of rewards, including gold and silver coins, bicycles, bureaus, bridges, televisions, beds, and more, will be bestowed upon cowherders showcasing exceptional performance during the competition.

The Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena, with a seating capacity for 5,000 spectators, is equipped with emergency response arrangements including a hospital, veterinary centre for bulls and a museum reflecting the significance of the bovines in the sport.

Security has been intensified for the occasion, with 2,200 policemen, led by the Madurai District Superintendent of Police, Dongre Praveenumesh and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Madurai Range, Ramya Bharati, ensuring a safe environment, especially with the anticipated presence of actors and dignitaries at the event.

The spectacle promises to be not only a celebration of tradition but also a demonstration of the vibrant cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, despite animal rights groups crying foul.

