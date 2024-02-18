Sunny Leone's Photo Appears On UP Police Recruitment Exam Admit Card

Kasganj/Kannauj: In a bizarre case, in one of the applications received for the Uttar Pradesh's Constable Recruitment Examination, a form was found in the name of actress 'Sunny Leon' that has been making headlines after going viral. The date of the exam on the admit card is February 17.

Using a photo of the actress, the registration was completed on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) website. Exams were administered by the UPPRB today at 2,385 exam centers spread across 75 districts. The form said that Smt. Soneshree Memorial Girls College in Kannauj's Tirwa tehsil was Sunny Leone's test location.

Shocking everyone including police officers, the Kannauj Police cyber cell has initiated a probe and started investigating the matter. One address for correspondence is stated as Mumbai while the other is mentioned as Kasganj on the form. The pin code is 210423 and father's name is printed 'JORJGI' while mother's name is 'DARMI'. The Aadhaar number, as per the form is, '351334673887'.

The authorities were quick to realise it was fake and took cognisance of the matter. As per sources, some candidates mistakenly uploaded the wrong photo and created this nuisance.