Srinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: PDP's Waheed Para, Apni Party's Ashraf Mir File Nomination

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Peoples Democratic Party's Waheed Para and Apni Party's Mohammad Ashraf Mir filed their nomination papers from Srinagar parliamentary seat on Wednesday, with polling slated on May 13 in the 4th phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The two candidates filed these papers in the office of Deputy Electoral Officer and Returning Officer of Srinagar. Waheed Para and Ashraf Mir were colleagues in PDP, but on the day of the establishment of Apni Party in 2020, Ashraf Mir left PDP and supported Altaf Bukhari.

Four assembly seats of Pulwama district, one of Shopian, three of Budgam and two of Ganderbal have been added to the Srinagar parliamentary seat. There are around 18 lakh voters in this constituency. National Conference candidate Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is also contesting from the same constituency. He, however, has not yet filed his nomination.

Political observers say that there is a contest between the National Conference and the PDP on the Srinagar seat, while the Apni Party led by former minister Altaf Bukhari is also trying not to back down. The PDP and Apni Party candidates were accompanied by hundreds of workers when they submitted their nomination papers. While talking to the media, the candidates expressed hope that the voters will make them successful on the election day and will send their best candidate to the parliament.