Soldier Dead, Another Injured in Accidental Firing in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: In a major incident reported from Chhattisgarh, a soldier died while another was injured in an accidental firing incident in the border area of ​​Naxal-affected Narayanpur district of the state on Wednesday, an official said. It is learnt that the incident took place while the DRG Dantewada team was on a search operation on Wednesday night.

The special anti-Naxal operation was launched by the security forces after specific intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxals in Handawada, Hitavada area under Barsoor police station area of ​​Dantewada district. The joint team of DRG and Bastar Fighters Dantewada went on a Naxal patrol search operation in the border area of ​​Dantewada and Narayanpur. During the search operation, a bullet was accidentally fired and two soldiers of DRG Dantewada were injured as per an official.

Injured soldier airlifted: During the search operation against Naxalites, both the soldiers injured due to accidental firing were rescued. Meanwhile, injured constable Jograj Karma died due to excessive bleeding. The other injured constable Parasuram Alami was given immediate first aid and airlifted to Raipur for better treatment, the official added.

It is pertinent to mention here that on 19 April, the day of Bastar Lok Sabha elections, a CRPF jawan was injured when his UBGL exploded while on duty in Bijapur. The jawan later died during treatment. The deceased soldier identified as Devendra Kumar, was posted as a constable in CRPF's D/196 company. He was on duty near the polling booth near Galgam village of Usoor police station area when the incident took place.