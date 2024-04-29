Smriti Irani Files Nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha Seat

Amethi(UP): Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday filed nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket. She was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other leaders.

Irani held a road show from the BJP office in Gauriganj before filing her papers. The roadshow was stopped about 200 metres before the collectorate as per the orders of the district magistrate.

Uttar Pradesh minister Mayankashwar Sharan Singh and Irani's husband Zubin Irani also participated in the roadshow. Before this, Irani and her husband performed 'puja' at their home and visited a temple. Earlier on Sunday, Irani visited Ayodhya where she offered prayers at the newly constructed Ram temple.

Irani had won the seat, regarded as the stronghold of the Gandhi family, by defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019. The Congress has not yet announced its candidate for the seat, though partymen here believe that Rahul Gandhi will contest for the seat again.

She later said, “I consider myself lucky to be born in such an era, which saw our Ram Lalla moving from a tent to a grand temple. Today especially, being in the company of saints, their love and blessings not only boost my morale but today I am again getting inspiration from them to walk on the path of virtue. Similarly, in the court of Hanumanji, I sought blessings to have a spirit of service like his. Coming to this land is a matter of pride for any Sanatani.” (With Agency Inputs)