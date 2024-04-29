Smriti Irani Files Nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha Seat

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

Smriti Irani Files Nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha Seat

BJP leader Smriti Irani held a road show from its party office in Gauriganj before filing her nomination papers from the Amethi parliamentary constituency, which was stopped about 200 meters before the collectorate as per the orders of the district magistrate.

Smriti Irani Files Nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha Seat

Amethi(UP): Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday filed nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket. She was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other leaders.

Irani held a road show from the BJP office in Gauriganj before filing her papers. The roadshow was stopped about 200 metres before the collectorate as per the orders of the district magistrate.

Uttar Pradesh minister Mayankashwar Sharan Singh and Irani's husband Zubin Irani also participated in the roadshow. Before this, Irani and her husband performed 'puja' at their home and visited a temple. Earlier on Sunday, Irani visited Ayodhya where she offered prayers at the newly constructed Ram temple.

Irani had won the seat, regarded as the stronghold of the Gandhi family, by defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019. The Congress has not yet announced its candidate for the seat, though partymen here believe that Rahul Gandhi will contest for the seat again.

She later said, “I consider myself lucky to be born in such an era, which saw our Ram Lalla moving from a tent to a grand temple. Today especially, being in the company of saints, their love and blessings not only boost my morale but today I am again getting inspiration from them to walk on the path of virtue. Similarly, in the court of Hanumanji, I sought blessings to have a spirit of service like his. Coming to this land is a matter of pride for any Sanatani.” (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

Smriti Irani Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Neglecting Development of Amethi for 15 Years

Last Updated :17 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.