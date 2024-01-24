Loading...

Seeing a Poor Boy Selling Tricolour; Police Officer Buys Him Warm Clothes; His Act Wins Hearts

Seeing a Poor Boy Selling Tricolour; Police Official Buys Him Warm Clothes; His Act Wins Hearts

Deputy Commission of Police (DCP) Pramod Kumar of Sadbhavna Station saw seven-year-old Sahil selling tricolour while shivering in the cold and moved by his plight. He felt bad seeing the child's torn shoes and jackets and immediately ordered new shoes, slippers and jacket.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Moved by the plight of a seven-year-old boy, who was selling the tricolour while shivering in the cold, a police officer from Uttar Pradesh bought clothes and shoes for him showering kindness. The incident took place in the Begkanganj area on Monday. Deputy Commission of Police (DCP) Pramod Kumar of Sadbhavna Station felt bad after seeing a child selling the flag without any warm clothes.

As per sources, the DCP was enjoying a chat with his colleagues when the child arrived with flags in his hands. Kumar affectionately asked the child his name and address. The boy who identified himself as Sahil and said he lives in Begumganj. An emotional Kumar seeing the child's torn shoes and jackets immediately ordered new shoes, slippers and jacket.

The child's happiness knew no bounds after receiving the clothes and shoes. A video of the DCP offering the child is becoming viral on social media. Kumar said that on Monday, there was an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the city because of the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

A day after the new Ram Lalla idol was placed in Ayodhya, the doors of the Ram temple were opened to the public. For hours, a huge crowd of devotees—both state residents and out-of-state visitors—gathered outside the main gates.

