Security Forces Bust JeM Terror Module in Srinagar, Apprehend Four Terror Associates With Arms

Srinagar: In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday night claimed to have busted a major terror module associated with the banned terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) with the apprehension of four terrorist associates.

According to the police statement, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) consisting of personnel from Srinagar Police, 50 RR, Valley QRT, and 29Bn CRPF which was deployed in the Kenihama area within the jurisdiction of Police Station Nowgam during evening hours tracked suspicious movements.

During routine checks, a white Alto was intercepted by the joint team. The occupants of the vehicle, who were identified as Mohammd Yaseen Bhat, Sheraz Ahmad Rather, Ghulam Hassan Khandey, and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, had been subsequently apprehended. They hail from various localities within Srinagar and its vicinity.

The statement further revealed the recovery of incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition from the possession of the detained individuals. The seized items included an AK 56 rifle with three magazines, 75 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm ammunition, a Glock Pistol with two magazines, 26 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and six Chinese grenades. Preliminary investigations confirmed their affiliation with the banned outfit JeM.

Meanwhile, police initiated legal proceedings by registering a case (FIR No.31/2024) under sections 18, 23, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), sections 7/25 of the Arms Act, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Nowgam. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.