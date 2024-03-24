Security Forces Bust JeM Terror Module in Srinagar, Apprehend Four Terror Associates With Arms

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 24, 2024, 6:46 AM IST

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 6:54 AM IST

Security Forces Busts JeM Terror Module in Srinagar, Apprehend Four Terror Associates

Jammu and Kashmir police along with CRPF during a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) intercepted a white Alto and apprehended Mohammd Yaseen Bhat, Sheraz Ahmad Rather, Ghulam Hassan Khandey and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat. An AK 56 rifle with three magazines, 75 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm ammunition, a Glock Pistol with two magazines, 26 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and six Chinese grenades were recovered from them.

Srinagar: In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday night claimed to have busted a major terror module associated with the banned terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) with the apprehension of four terrorist associates.

According to the police statement, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) consisting of personnel from Srinagar Police, 50 RR, Valley QRT, and 29Bn CRPF which was deployed in the Kenihama area within the jurisdiction of Police Station Nowgam during evening hours tracked suspicious movements.

During routine checks, a white Alto was intercepted by the joint team. The occupants of the vehicle, who were identified as Mohammd Yaseen Bhat, Sheraz Ahmad Rather, Ghulam Hassan Khandey, and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, had been subsequently apprehended. They hail from various localities within Srinagar and its vicinity.

The statement further revealed the recovery of incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition from the possession of the detained individuals. The seized items included an AK 56 rifle with three magazines, 75 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm ammunition, a Glock Pistol with two magazines, 26 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and six Chinese grenades. Preliminary investigations confirmed their affiliation with the banned outfit JeM.

Meanwhile, police initiated legal proceedings by registering a case (FIR No.31/2024) under sections 18, 23, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), sections 7/25 of the Arms Act, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Nowgam. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Last Updated :Mar 24, 2024, 6:54 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.