Renowned Innovator Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Over Ladakh Demands Enters Day 4

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Renowned innovator from Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk is on a fast-unto-death since March 5, as a solemn protest against the central government's reluctance to grant Ladakh statehood and implement the Sixth Schedule.

Wangchuk has resolved to continue with his fasting phases at Leh's NDS stadium until the government addresses his demands. Enduring the bone-chilling temperature of minus 16 degrees Celsius, Wangchuk and local residents are dedicating both days and nights in the open to garner attention for their cause.

Prior to embarking on his fast, Wangchuk, whose life served as the inspiration for the character Phunsukh Wangdu in Aamir Khan's starrer '3 Idiots,' reminded the BJP of the party's 2019 election commitment for Ladakh.

The ruling party had promised to bring Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, underscoring that 97 percent of Ladakh's population consists of indigenous tribal communities. Wangchuk has consistently championed the cause of addressing climate change concerns in the Indian Himalayas, with a specific focus on the frigid expanse of Ladakh.

Addressing his supporters, Wangchuk stated, "I am undertaking a 21-day fast, as this aligns with the longest duration Mahatma Gandhi fasted during the freedom struggle. I aim to emulate the peaceful path of Mahatma Gandhi, wherein we endure suffering ourselves without resorting to holding hostages. Our goal is to bring attention to our cause, compelling the government and policymakers to act promptly."

On the fourth day of his fast on Saturday, Wangchuk, in a video statement posted on X, expressed the growing discontent among the people of Ladakh due to the denial of statehood. He pointed out the alarming security threats along the India-China and India-Pakistan borders that Ladakh shares, emphasizing the precarious state of India's border defense in the region.

Wangchuk also drew attention to the diminishing morale among Indian armed forces stationed in Ladakh, citing neglect and internal turmoil affecting traditional strongholds like the Ladakh Scouts, Sikh Regiment, and Gorkha Regiment. Of particular concern is the revelation of active recruitment of Gorkha soldiers by Chinese authorities, posing a severe threat to India's defense posture.

Despite Wangchuk's impassioned plea for media attention, mainstream outlets have maintained silence over the gravity of the situation. Wangchuk criticized this silence as a “betrayal of trust and a disservice to the nation”, urging the media to prioritize Ladakh's impending crisis over less significant issues.

"Mainstream Media extensively covers Seema Haider for extended periods, yet remains quiet about the imminent crisis in Ladakh," he remarked.

Using a poignant metaphor of a frozen glass of water, Wangchuk illustrated the dire consequences of inaction, emphasizing the exponential growth of urgency in addressing Ladakh's plight. He called for immediate action before the frozen silence of indifference engulfs the region, stressing that India's security is at stake.

During both the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2020 Local Hill council elections, the BJP committed to introduce the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh as a Union Territory. Despite securing victory in the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat in 2019, the assurances provided by the BJP have not been honored, intensifying Wangchuk's unwavering protest in support of Ladakh's legitimate demands.