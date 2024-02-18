Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait to Participate at 'Mahila Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Gaziabad on Feb 19

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: With the famers protest at Shambhu border entering the sixth day on Sunday, national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait will come to Ghaziabad on Monday to participate at the Mahila Kisan Mahapanchayat.

According to the central office of BKU, the Mahila Kisan Mahapanchayat is being organised in Ghaziabad on February 19. Tikait will be present here to take part in the mahapanchayat. BKU has asked farmers to participate at the mahapanchayat in large numbers. The mahapanchayat will be held in Duhai Bhikanpur village under the leadership of Mamta Chaudhary, district president of Ghaziabad women's wing of BKU.

According to Chaudhary, Tikait will reach Duhai Bhikkanpur village at around 12 pm on Monday to join the mahapanchayat. A large number of women farmers will participate at the meeting. All preparations for the mahapanchayat have been completed and various problems of farmers including MSP will be discussed here, she said.

At the mahapanchayat of farmers held in Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, Tikait had said that the farmers will not go to Delhi right now. Everyone will stage demonstrations with tractors at the district headquarters on February 21. On February 26 and 27, farmers will participate at tractor march on the highway from Haridwar to Kashipur.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a call for 'Delhi Chalo' march to press their demands. Farmers from Punjab had begun their march but were stopped at the Punjab-Haryana border on Tuesday. Since then, they have been camping at the Shambhu border near Ambala.