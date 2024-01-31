Loading...

Rajasthan Hijab Row: 'Dress Code in Schools Soon', Says Education Minister

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 7:43 PM IST

Rajasthan Hijab Row: 'Dress Code in Schools Soon', Says Education Minister

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced that a dress code will be implemented in schools in the state. This comes after BJP MLA Bal Mukund Acharya had visited a government school in the city's Gangapol area.

Jaipur: A day after a controversy erupted over wearing hijab or headscarves in government schools in Jaipur, State Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Wednesday said that the dress code will be implemented in schools soon and an investigation would be conducted in connection with the latest hijab row.

The minister also said, "conversion will not be allowed under any circumstances in the school". His statement came after BJP MLA Bal Mukund Acharya had visited the government school in the Walled City's Gangapol area recently after which hijab row came to light. "Action will be taken against the schools where the idol or picture of Goddess Saraswati has not been installed," Dilawar added.

"Local MLA Balmukund Acharya was called on the occasion of the annual function where the BJP MLA triggered a hijab row. Religious slogans were also raised which are not acceptable to us at all," girl students studying in the government school in Gangapole area said. Following this, the angry girl students of the minority community raised slogans near Subhash Chowk police station and demanded action against the BJP MLA over the issue.

On the other hand, while addressing the media persons BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal assembly constituency, Balmukundacharya Acharya, expressed his opinion regarding the matter and said "politics is being done on my speech". The BJP MLA said, "I was seeing school children in different types of uniforms in the government-run school. After being asked, the female principal told me that Muslim students come wearing clothes according to their religion".

"Regarding this, I asked how would it feel if Hindu children also came in different forms. What is the point if there is no discipline in the school itself? But now some people have started doing politics regarding my speech," he said.

Meanwhile, a video of female students from the majority community is also going viral on social media after Muslim female students protested over the hijab controversy in Jaipur school. In the video, female students are seen taking the side of the BJP MLA. According to them, the MLA had not given any controversial statement in the school related to hijab. These students said that there is neither any temple nor the idol of Goddess Saraswati in the school.

Students said religious rites are also being performed in the school every Friday. A student said instead of folding hands during prayer, they are made to pray as per the customs of a particular religion.

