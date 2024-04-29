Rajasthan: Barmer Independent Candidate Campaigned in Vehicle 'Booked by Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot'

Barmer: Amid the intensifying campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024, an independent candidate in Rajasthan’s Barmer campaigned allegedly in the vehicles booked by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The development has triggered backlash in view of the Congress notice to two Rajasthan leaders for their “anti-party activities”.

In a post on X, Chetan Meghwal, former vice president Rajasthan Youth Congress wrote, “You have served a notice to a Dalit tribal MLA Ganesh Ghogra. Will you Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa take any action against the three-time Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot or will you just suppress the Dalit tribals? Below is an order and some vehicle numbers. If you look carefully, you will understand the conspiracy of the so-called leader of the people”.

Meghwal referred to campaigning by independent candidate in Barmer Ravindra Singh Bhati campaigning allegedly in the vehicles booked by former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

In the viral photo on social media shared by Mehgwal, independent candidate from Barmer Ravindra Singh Bhati is seen campaigning in the same vehicle which was booked for the former CM. The number of this vehicle is RJ14 UK 2992 Ford Endeavor. Congress critics are accusing the party and the independent candidate of collusion.

Lokesh Sharma, who was OSD to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, also reacted sharply to the allegations.

“If the news circulating on social media is true, then Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Campaign Committee Chairman Mr. Ashok Gehlot should be expelled from the Congress Party with immediate effect... please take note,” Sharma wrote wrote on X.

According to Barmer Congress candidate Ummedaram Beniwal, “what is going on social media is just a rumour”. Beniwal said that the “rumours are being spread after Gehlot held a rally in Siwana recently”.

Voting for Lok Sabha election 2024 was held in two phases for 25 seats in Rajasthan—April 19 and 26.

While Ummedaram Beniwal is the Congress candidate for Barmer, Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot is contesting from Jalore.