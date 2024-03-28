Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl; Kejriwal congratulates from court

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a baby girl on Thursday. Mann shared the news in a post on X.

"The Almighty has given (me) the gift of a daughter. Both the mother and the baby are healthy," he said. In another post, the chief minister shared a picture of his newborn daughter.

His Delhi counterpart and party chief Arvind Kejriwal who was arrested by ED earlier this month congratulated Mann while he was leaving the court in Delhi on Thursday. "Very congratulations to (Punjab CM Bhagwant) Mann for being blessed with a baby girl," Kejriwal said as he left from Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

Mann married Kaur in 2022 after he separated from his first wife in 2015. He has two children from his first marriage a son and a daughter. He had married Gurpreet Kaur two years ago after separating from his wife. Bhagwant Mann is the 17th Chief minister of Punjab and has been in the office since 2022.