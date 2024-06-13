Punjab BJP Chief Writes To PM Modi To Rename Adampur Airport After Guru Ravidas

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP state president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rename Adampur airport in Jalandhar after spiritual leader Guru Ravidas and to renovate the Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlaqabad along with beautifying its surroundings.

PM Modi had virtually inaugurated the new terminal of Adampur airport on March 10. During his election rally in Hoshiarpur in May, the prime minister had said that Adampur airport should be named after Guru Ravidas.

In a letter to PM Modi, Jakhar congratulated him and sent his best wishes on behalf of the people of Punjab for coming to power for the third time.

"Your momentous third term in office as Prime Minister of India has provided new vigour to the people of the country, especially the constituents of Punjab, who see you as an embodiment of Viksit Bharat. On behalf of the people of Punjab, I would like to congratulate you on this historic rare feat," Jakhar wrote.

Drawing PM Modi's attention to two issues that have a deep emotional-spiritual bearing on people's mind, Jakhar said that these issues also find resonance with the prime minister's earlier commitment towards society.

"The renaming of the Adampur Airport after the 15th-century spiritual leader Guru Ravidas, as already expressed by you during your recent visit to Punjab, will go a long way to underpin the ethos of spirituality in the diversity that binds India. This has also been a long-pending demand from the people of Punjab", the letter read.

The BJP leader further urged PM Modi to develop the area around the Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlakabad since it was to be rebuilt. "This will enhance the shrine’s appeal without tinkering with the layout. This will inspire people from all over to soak in the egalitarian preaching of the revered saint," he wrote.

