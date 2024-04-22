Priyanka's Campaign in Bengaluru South on Tuesday Coincides With Shah Roadshow There

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with her campaign at the Bengaluru South constituency will coincide with Union Minister Amit Shah's road in the same LS segment.

Bengaluru: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Karnataka on Tuesday to address public meetings in Chitradurga and Bengaluru's HSR Layout, with her campaign at the Bengaluru South constituency coinciding with Union Minister Amit Shah's road in the same LS segment.

According to the Congress's Karnataka unit, Gandhi will address a public meeting at Old Middle School ground in the district headquarter town of Chitradurga at 3 pm. Congress has fielded 68-year-old B N Chandrappa from Chitradurga against BJP candidate Govind Karjol (73), who is a former deputy chief minister.

Gandhi will then fly to Bengaluru to address a public meeting at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Play Ground in HSR Layout, which falls under Bengaluru South constituency, at 6 pm. She will seek votes in favour of Congress candidate and former MLA Sowmya Reddy, who has been pitched against current BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Party Youth Wing president Tejasvi Surya.

Gandhi's visit coincides with Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in Swami Vivekananda Circle in Bengaluru South constituency in the evening.

