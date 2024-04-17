Priyanka Gandhi Holds Roadshow in UP's Saharanpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Saharanpur: Hours before the campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections comes to an end, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday held a road show here in support of INDIA bloc candidate Imran Masood.

The roadshow covered a distance of about 2 kilometres in areas with a sizeable Muslim population. It started from the Jain Bagh area, passed through Raiwala, JBS Inter College, Kamboh Bridge and ended at the Qutub Sher police station area.

The Congress leader was also scheduled to visit the Gurudwara at the Gurudwara Road but was not allowed by the administration. In a post on X, Gandhi said "I am overwhelmed by the love of the people of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This enthusiasm, this zeal and this passion is a sign of the coming change.

"People who are disappointed with unemployment and inflation are now beginning to see hope for change. This enthusiasm is a reflection of that hope. The departure of the BJP, which has done injustice to the people is certain. India will unite, India will win," she added.

Clad in a pink saree riding atop an open vehicle with Imran Masood, Gandhi acknowledged the crowds present on both sides of the road with folded hands. She also waved at the crowds which included women clad in burqas and they waved in return.

Besides the Congress tricolour flags and balloons, Samajwadi Party flags were also carried by an enthusiastic lot of supporters while walking with the Congress leader's vehicle and buntings adorning the sides.

Happy to see their leader moving about in their locality, the locals showered flowers and confetti from the rooftops. Extensive arrangements were made by the administration to provide foolproof security to the leaders during the roadshow.