'New Hope': Prez Murmu Launches India's First Homegrown CAR T-Cell Therapy For Cancer Treatment

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday launched India's first indigenously-developed CAR T-cell therapy for treatment of cancer, hailing it as a "major breakthrough" that provides a "new hope for the humankind" in the battle against the disease.

Speaking at the launch event held at the Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, the President said that the launch of India’s first gene therapy is a major breakthrough in our battle against cancer. As this line of treatment, named “CAR-T cell therapy”, is accessible and affordable, it provides a new hope for the whole of humankind. She expressed confidence that it will be successful in giving new lives to countless patients.

Developed by the IIT Bombay and the Tata Memorial Centre, this gene-based therapy will help in curing different types of cancer. This NexCAR19 CAR T-cell therapy is the country's first 'Made in India' CAR T-cell therapy, which will significantly bring down the cost of cancer treatment.

The President said that IIT Bombay is renowned, not only in India but across the world, as a model of technology education. In the development of CAR-T cell therapy, technology is not only being put in the service of humanity, but partnerships have been with an eminent institution from another field as well as with industry. This has been made possible by the focus IIT, Bombay has placed on research and development over the last three decades. She said that with the knowledge base and skills of the faculty and students of IIT Bombay and other similar institutions, India as a whole, would benefit greatly from the technological revolution underway.